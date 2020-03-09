Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), Adobe (ADBE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Adobe (ADBE) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US today and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.90, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Adobe (ADBE)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Adobe, with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $316.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $361.86, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

