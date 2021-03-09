Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR), Airgain (AIRG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) and Airgain (AIRG) with bullish sentiments.

Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchronoss Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.75, implying a 93.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Airgain (AIRG)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Airgain today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airgain is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.25.

