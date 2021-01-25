Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Everbridge (EVBG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) and Everbridge (EVBG) with bullish sentiments.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.01, close to its 52-week high of $74.00.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 72.8% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SS&C Technologies Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.64.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 78.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.29, which is a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

