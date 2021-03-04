Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Square (SQ), Boeing (BA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ), Boeing (BA) and Veeva Systems (VEEV) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Square today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $220.00.

Dolev has an average return of 41.1% when recommending Square.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #788 out of 7343 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.34, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $306.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $232.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $236.00, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

In a report issued on March 2, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Veeva Systems, with a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 80.6% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bentley Systems, Cadence Design, and Q2 Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veeva Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $326.00, representing a 25.3% upside. In a report issued on February 17, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $353.00 price target.

