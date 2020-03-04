Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Splunk (SPLK), Yext (YEXT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Splunk (SPLK) and Yext (YEXT) with bullish sentiments.

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report issued on March 1, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Splunk, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $181.29 average price target, which is a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Yext (YEXT)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Yext, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.50, close to its 52-week low of $12.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yext with a $18.79 average price target, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

