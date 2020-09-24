Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Smartsheet (SMAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Smartsheet (SMAR) with bullish sentiments.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet on July 16 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.91.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 54.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $60.54 average price target, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.