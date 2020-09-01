Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: SiTime Corporation (SITM), Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SiTime Corporation (SITM), Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN) with bullish sentiments.

SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to SiTime Corporation today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.88, close to its 52-week high of $71.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 74.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SiTime Corporation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $325.10, close to its 52-week high of $325.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 78.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoom Video Communications with a $311.70 average price target, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 17, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 55.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $10.13 average price target, which is a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.