Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Silicon Laboratories (SLAB), Fiverr International (FVRR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) and Fiverr International (FVRR) with bullish sentiments.

Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Laboratories today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Laboratories is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.00.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Fiverr International today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $160.00, close to its 52-week high of $184.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 73.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and ANGI Homeservices.

Fiverr International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.33.

