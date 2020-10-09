Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Shutterstock (SSTK), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shutterstock (SSTK) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Shutterstock (SSTK)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to Shutterstock today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.93, close to its 52-week high of $59.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 54.9% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Zillow Group Class A, and Fiverr International.

Shutterstock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.67, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on September 29, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Sandherr maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR49.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.07.

Sandherr has an average return of 22.6% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #2382 out of 7008 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.04, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.00 price target.

