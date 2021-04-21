Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: ServiceNow (NOW), Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ServiceNow (NOW) and Smart Global Holdings (SGH) with bullish sentiments.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released yesterday, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $625.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $542.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 73.9% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Bill.com Holdings, and Par Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $622.56, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $568.00 price target.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.91, close to its 52-week high of $57.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

Smart Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.75, a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

