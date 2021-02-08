Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Sensata (ST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Sensata (ST) with bullish sentiments.

Sensata (ST)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Matthew Sheerin maintained a Buy rating on Sensata on January 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheerin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Sheerin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TE Connectivity, Jabil Circuit, and NetApp.

Sensata has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.44, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

