Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Seagate Tech (STX), Resonant (RESN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Seagate Tech (STX) and Resonant (RESN) with bullish sentiments.

Seagate Tech (STX)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Seagate Tech today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 64.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.29.

Resonant (RESN)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Resonant, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resonant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.74.

