Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Salesforce (CRM), Prosus (PROSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM) and Prosus (PROSF) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $223.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 79.2% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $281.33 average price target, which is a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released today, Silvia Cuneo from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.42.

Cuneo has an average return of 13.5% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuneo is ranked #478 out of 7122 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.09, representing a 26.6% upside. In a report issued on November 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR133.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.