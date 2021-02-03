Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Roper Technologies (ROP), Proofpoint (PFPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Roper Technologies (ROP), Proofpoint (PFPT) and Fidelity National Info (FIS) with bullish sentiments.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report issued on January 31, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies, with a price target of $484.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $398.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $427.00, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report issued on January 31, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $134.57, close to its 52-week high of $140.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 79.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Proofpoint with a $146.89 average price target, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info on February 1 and set a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $132.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 77.8% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.46, implying a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

