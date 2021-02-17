Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: RingCentral (RNG), Ceva (CEVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG), Ceva (CEVA) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $437.02, close to its 52-week high of $449.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $461.46, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.

Ceva (CEVA)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.11, close to its 52-week high of $83.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, MagnaChip, and Synaptics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceva is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $79.50, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.63, close to its 52-week high of $50.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lattice Semicon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.00.

