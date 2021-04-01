Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Remark Holdings (MARK), Cerence (CRNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Remark Holdings (MARK) and Cerence (CRNC) with bullish sentiments.

Remark Holdings (MARK)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Remark Holdings, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.7% and a 57.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Glu Mobile.

Remark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cerence (CRNC)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cerence, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cerence with a $124.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.