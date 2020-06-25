Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Quantum (QMCO), AudioEye (AEYE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quantum (QMCO) and AudioEye (AEYE) with bullish sentiments.

Quantum (QMCO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quantum with a $5.75 average price target.

AudioEye (AEYE)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AudioEye, with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.91, close to its 52-week high of $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 44.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AudioEye is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50.

