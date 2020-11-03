Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Qualcomm (QCOM), Silicon Motion (SIMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualcomm (QCOM) and Silicon Motion (SIMO) with bullish sentiments.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.60, close to its 52-week high of $132.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $137.13 average price target, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Silicon Motion (SIMO)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Silicon Motion today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silicon Motion is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.