Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: PDF Solutions (PDFS), Docebo (DCBOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PDF Solutions (PDFS), Docebo (DCBOF) and Shotspotter (SSTI) with bullish sentiments.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.18, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Himax Technologies, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Docebo (DCBOF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young assigned a Buy rating to Docebo yesterday and set a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Docebo with a $24.31 average price target.

Shotspotter (SSTI)

Northland Securities analyst Tyler Wood maintained a Buy rating on Shotspotter today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 82.1% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

Shotspotter has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.