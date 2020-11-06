Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Par Technology (PAR), Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Par Technology (PAR) and Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) with bullish sentiments.

Par Technology (PAR)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Par Technology, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.57, close to its 52-week high of $46.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Par Technology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Sykes Enterprises today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.81, close to its 52-week high of $40.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 58.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Sykes Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.67, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Sidoti also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

