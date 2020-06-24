Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Opera (OPRA), Plug Power (PLUG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Opera (OPRA) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

Opera (OPRA)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Opera, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Opera is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.25.

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, Christopher Souther from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Plug Power, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.43, close to its 52-week high of $7.03.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.70, implying a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

