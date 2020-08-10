Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: ON Semiconductor (ON), ViaSat (VSAT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ON) and ViaSat (VSAT) with bullish sentiments.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

ON Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.44, a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

ViaSat (VSAT)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ViaSat is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.00, implying a 93.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

