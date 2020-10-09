Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Varonis Systems (VRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Varonis Systems (VRNS) with bullish sentiments.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to NXP Semiconductors, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.83, close to its 52-week high of $139.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 57.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.50, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on September 29, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.86, close to its 52-week high of $127.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varonis Systems with a $129.14 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.