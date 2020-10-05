Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA), Alteryx (AYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Alteryx (AYX) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $545.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $562.28, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 72.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $156.11 average price target.

