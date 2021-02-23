Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nutanix (NTNX), Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nutanix (NTNX), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Photronics (PLAB) with bullish sentiments.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report issued on January 5, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.16, close to its 52-week high of $37.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.25, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on February 3, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $273.85, close to its 52-week high of $309.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 77.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $305.65, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on January 20, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $300.00 price target.

Photronics (PLAB)

In a report issued on February 16, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Photronics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.01, close to its 52-week high of $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 74.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Photronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

