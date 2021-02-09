Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nuance Communications (NUAN), Huya (HUYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Huya (HUYA) with bullish sentiments.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.51, close to its 52-week high of $51.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 76.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nuance Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.43, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Huya (HUYA)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Huya, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 118.3% and a 77.6% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huya is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.25.

