Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nice-Systems (NICE), InterDigital (IDCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nice-Systems (NICE) and InterDigital (IDCC) with bullish sentiments.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating on Nice-Systems today and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 76.2% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Acacia Communications, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nice-Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $307.33, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

InterDigital (IDCC)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino maintained a Buy rating on InterDigital today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.24, close to its 52-week high of $69.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Terminix Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for InterDigital with a $95.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.