Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nice-Systems (NICE), Fiverr International (FVRR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nice-Systems (NICE) and Fiverr International (FVRR) with bullish sentiments.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Nice-Systems, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $192.76, close to its 52-week high of $195.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.25.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Fiverr International, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 73.7% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiverr International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.38.

