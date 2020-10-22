Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Netgear (NTGR), Splunk (SPLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Netgear (NTGR), Splunk (SPLK) and Verizon (VZ) with bullish sentiments.

Netgear (NTGR)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on Netgear yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.53, close to its 52-week high of $37.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 40.2% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Jabil Circuit, and ScanSource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Netgear with a $42.33 average price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Buy rating on Splunk today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $211.67, close to its 52-week high of $225.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.3% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, ServiceNow, and MobileIron.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $241.48 average price target, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Verizon (VZ)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Verizon, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verizon with a $63.20 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

