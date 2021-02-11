Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: NetEase (NTES), Himax Technologies (HIMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NetEase (NTES) and Himax Technologies (HIMX) with bullish sentiments.

NetEase (NTES)

In a report issued on February 9, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on NetEase, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $131.05, close to its 52-week high of $133.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 76.4% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, Baidu, and Weibo.

NetEase has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.67, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, HSBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Himax Technologies (HIMX)

In a report issued on February 9, Donnie Teng from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Himax Technologies, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.29, close to its 52-week high of $17.88.

Teng has an average return of 12.2% when recommending Himax Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Teng is ranked #1130 out of 7296 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Himax Technologies with a $13.25 average price target, which is a -16.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

