Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Monolithic Power (MPWR), Arista Networks (ANET)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monolithic Power (MPWR) and Arista Networks (ANET) with bullish sentiments.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Monolithic Power, with a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $358.60, close to its 52-week high of $367.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 69.0% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Lattice Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monolithic Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $355.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Arista Networks (ANET)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz upgraded Arista Networks to Buy today and set a price target of $335.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $285.87, close to its 52-week high of $293.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 77.2% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $293.00, representing a 0.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $351.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.