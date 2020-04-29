Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Monolithic Power (MPWR), Akamai (AKAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Monolithic Power (MPWR) and Akamai (AKAM) with bullish sentiments.

Monolithic Power (MPWR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Monolithic Power today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.31, close to its 52-week high of $198.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 69.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monolithic Power with a $202.88 average price target, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Akamai (AKAM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Akamai today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $110.11 average price target, which is a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

