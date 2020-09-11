Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF) with bullish sentiments.

Mirriad Advertising (MMDDF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kai Korschelt initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Mirriad Advertising on April 29 and set a price target of p22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.22.

Korschelt has an average return of 93.3% when recommending Mirriad Advertising.

According to TipRanks.com, Korschelt is ranked #703 out of 6917 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirriad Advertising is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.34.

