Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Mimecast (MIME), MongoDB (MDB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mimecast (MIME) and MongoDB (MDB) with bullish sentiments.

Mimecast (MIME)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Chokshi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Super Micro Computer, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimecast with a $54.50 average price target, a 64.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.90.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 65.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MongoDB with a $140.50 average price target.

