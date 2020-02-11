Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Mimecast (MIME), Datadog (DDOG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mimecast (MIME) and Datadog (DDOG) with bullish sentiments.

Mimecast (MIME)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Mimecast today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.56, close to its 52-week high of $54.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 67.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mimecast is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.75, an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Datadog, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.95, close to its 52-week high of $49.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datadog with a $45.22 average price target, which is a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

