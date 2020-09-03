Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Microsoft (MSFT) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on August 27, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $231.65, close to its 52-week high of $232.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $229.52, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on August 14, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

