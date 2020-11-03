Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $206.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $248.26, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.00.

Morris has an average return of 10.8% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #2009 out of 6998 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.83, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

