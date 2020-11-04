Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Mercury Systems (MRCY), Smartsheet (SMAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Smartsheet (SMAR) with bullish sentiments.

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Mercury Systems, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 67.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Rada Electronics Industries, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercury Systems with a $90.50 average price target.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $60.90 average price target, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

