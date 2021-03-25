Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Maxar Technologies (MAXR), Motorsport Games (MSGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and Motorsport Games (MSGM) with bullish sentiments.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 71.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Maxar Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.82, a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motorsport Games is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MSGM: