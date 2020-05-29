Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Marvell (MRVL), Pure Storage (PSTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and Pure Storage (PSTG) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.97, close to its 52-week high of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 63.1% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.29, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Pure Storage (PSTG)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Pure Storage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.08, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

