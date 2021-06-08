Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Marvell (MRVL), Boeing (BA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Marvell (MRVL) and Boeing (BA) with bullish sentiments.

Marvell (MRVL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore reiterated a Buy rating on Marvell yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Seymore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 83.1% success rate. Seymore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.88, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $273.93 average price target, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $290.00 price target.

