Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC), Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) and Ondas Holdings (ONDS) with bullish sentiments.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Magic Software Enterprises today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Voyager Digital (Canada), and Resonant.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magic Software Enterprises with a $20.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ondas Holdings (ONDS)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ondas Holdings, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ondas Holdings with a $16.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.