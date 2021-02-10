Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Lyft (LYFT), Camtek (CAMT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lyft (LYFT) and Camtek (CAMT) with bullish sentiments.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.64, close to its 52-week high of $54.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 76.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $62.57 average price target, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Camtek (CAMT)

Needham analyst Charles Shi assigned a Buy rating to Camtek today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.16, close to its 52-week high of $27.29.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.33, which is a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

