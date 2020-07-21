Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Limelight Networks (LLNW), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Limelight Networks (LLNW), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) with bullish sentiments.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Limelight Networks, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Limelight Networks with a $9.10 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.41, a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Extreme Networks (EXTR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang assigned a Buy rating to Extreme Networks today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 67.3% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Extreme Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.17.

