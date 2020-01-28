Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Limelight Networks (LLNW), Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Limelight Networks (LLNW) and Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) with bullish sentiments.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Limelight Networks, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.38, close to its 52-week high of $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rubicon Project, Digital Turbine, and RumbleON.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

Buck has an average return of 19.3% when recommending Net 1 Ueps.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4206 out of 5858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Net 1 Ueps with a $7.00 average price target.

