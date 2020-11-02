Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: L3Harris Technologies (LHX), CDW (CDW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on L3Harris Technologies (LHX), CDW (CDW) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 69.5% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Roper Technologies, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $226.90 average price target, which is a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Vertical Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

CDW (CDW)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Buy rating on CDW today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 35.7% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Arrow Electronics, and Jabil Circuit.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CDW is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $138.25.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $76.20 average price target, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

