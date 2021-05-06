Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Vonage Holdings (VG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) and Vonage Holdings (VG) with bullish sentiments.

Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC)

Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating on Kulicke & Soffa today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.48.

Shi has an average return of 3.4% when recommending Kulicke & Soffa.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is ranked #6256 out of 7493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kulicke & Soffa with a $74.00 average price target.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 67.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $16.57 average price target, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

