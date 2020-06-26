Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Kratos Defense (KTOS), Itron (ITRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33, which is a 42.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.20, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ITRI: