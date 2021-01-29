Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Juniper Networks (JNPR), MKS Instruments (MKSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Juniper Networks (JNPR), MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) with bullish sentiments.

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.14, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $166.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 77.7% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, and Analog Devices.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.25, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.79, close to its 52-week high of $170.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Skyworks Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.71, implying a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

