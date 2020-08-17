Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: JOYY (YY), Youdao (DAO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on JOYY (YY) and Youdao (DAO) with bullish sentiments.

JOYY (YY)

In a report issued on August 13, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on JOYY, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 71.3% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JOYY with a $109.00 average price target, representing a 32.4% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Youdao (DAO)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on Youdao on August 14 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.92.

Xu has an average return of 66.6% when recommending Youdao.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #1279 out of 6888 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Youdao is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50.

